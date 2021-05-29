Karly

Four Paws Pet Food

Karly
Karly
  • Save
Four Paws Pet Food web ui web design formcontrols signup dailyui uichallenge form
Download color palette

Daily UI challenge #1
Prompt: Create a sign up page, modal, form, or app screen related to signing up for something. It could be for a volunteer event, contest registration, a giveaway, or anything you can imagine.

View all tags
Posted on May 29, 2021
Karly
Karly

More by Karly

View profile
    • Like