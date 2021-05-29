Roheel

Minimal Icons Pack

Minimal Icons Pack mockups mockup ios app design themes minimal iconspack ios14icons ios14 ios
  1. Black Frame.png
  2. Dark Grey Frame.png
  3. Pastal Frame.png
  4. Black 2.jpeg
  5. White 3.jpeg
  6. Black 3.jpeg
  7. Pastel.jpeg

A multi-themed iOS 14 icons pack with 3 different colour sets.

Posted on May 29, 2021
