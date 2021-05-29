Yevheniia Kovalova

Yevheniia Kovalova
Work coworking branding design character creative girl people person drawing illustrator work illustration art artwork artist art ui uidesign branding illustration designer design
One of the options for a personal portfolio I've made. In the end, I've decided to continue in a slightly more abstract and vector-based style. This illustration was left out. Now it's here.

