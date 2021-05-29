Stanza by Full Moon

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Stanza is a mezcal brand made in Oaxaca, Mexico. The branding behind Stanza is oriented towards a female audience.
At first we used an agave plant (where the mezcal comes from) yet we decided that it didn't sound out at all with the brand.
Once the modeling of the moon was finished we realized it had to be larger than the bottle in order to catch the user's attention.