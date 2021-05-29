Batuhan Akgun

Netflix App Redesign

Batuhan Akgun
Batuhan Akgun
  • Save
Netflix App Redesign icon typography netflix mobil app animation app web ux ui design redesign
Download color palette

Hi, dribbble friends!
Today I present my redesign for Netflix.
You can have a look.

https://www.behance.net/gallery/113003101/Netflix-App-UI-Redesign

View all tags
Posted on May 29, 2021
Batuhan Akgun
Batuhan Akgun

More by Batuhan Akgun

View profile
    • Like