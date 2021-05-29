anthony nzouke

The Fermi Paradox

anthony nzouke
anthony nzouke
  • Save
The Fermi Paradox ui app ux logo branding typography meditation illustration design animation
Download color palette

Designed this as an attempt at editorial design, Used the grid system to have this done.

View all tags
Posted on May 29, 2021
anthony nzouke
anthony nzouke

More by anthony nzouke

View profile
    • Like