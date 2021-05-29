Joseph Murangiri

Icey Main

Icey Main logo photoshop
So Here. The client had some 3d Text which he needed me convert it to a 2d and give it that jamaican feel and i guess he went for the right Person to do the work

Posted on May 29, 2021
