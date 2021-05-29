Abdullah

Sedk Alroya Landing Page

Abdullah
Abdullah
  • Save
Sedk Alroya Landing Page black orange web figma landing page vector web design ux ui design company
Download color palette

I would love to hear your feedback on layout and color ;)
Instagram - heyabdullah.ui

View all tags
Posted on May 29, 2021
Abdullah
Abdullah

More by Abdullah

View profile
    • Like