Landing Page for Grand Opening

Landing Page for Grand Opening landing page concept retro landing page design landing page web branding and identity design
This is my design for the landing page for the grand opening of The Percolator coffee shop. I wanted to design something straightforward that really highlighted the company's logo, while keeping with the overall retro feel of the brand.

