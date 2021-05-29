Akazo Studio

SocioFleet App Concept

Akazo Studio
Akazo Studio
Hire Me
  • Save
SocioFleet App Concept app ux web vector design ui
Download color palette

Social media is a powerful tool for small businesses. You can use it to find new customers, drive traffic to your website, and keep in touch with existing clients. But managing all the different social networks using their consumer apps is, at best, time-consuming and slow, and, at worst, next to impossible. If you really want to run your social media properly, you need the right tools.

View all tags
Posted on May 29, 2021
Akazo Studio
Akazo Studio
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Akazo Studio

View profile
    • Like