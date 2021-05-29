Ana Neto

Coffee logo

Ana Neto
Ana Neto
  • Save
Coffee logo logo illustration illustrator design
Download color palette

Project to develop a coffee shop logotype, business cards, posters, flyers made in Adobe InDesign, Adobe Illustrator and Adobe Photoshop.

View all tags
Posted on May 29, 2021
Ana Neto
Ana Neto

More by Ana Neto

View profile
    • Like