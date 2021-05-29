Zoltan Kosa

Tech career growth logo

Zoltan Kosa
Zoltan Kosa
  • Save
Tech career growth logo design logo design logo graphic design
Download color palette

Designed a tech ml learning platform logo. Customized fonts to give a retro, yet neo-modern look. Added leaf to hint at growth.

View all tags
Posted on May 29, 2021
Zoltan Kosa
Zoltan Kosa

More by Zoltan Kosa

View profile
    • Like