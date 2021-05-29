Tahsin Towsif

Logo Concept: Lush Grapes Wine Bar.

Tahsin Towsif
Tahsin Towsif
  • Save
Logo Concept: Lush Grapes Wine Bar. elegant glossy 3d red illutration design bar logo lush
Download color palette

Wine red, is that hot pink? Tried working with color, and I came up with this elegant logo. Your appreciation will make my day!

View all tags
Posted on May 29, 2021
Tahsin Towsif
Tahsin Towsif

More by Tahsin Towsif

View profile
    • Like