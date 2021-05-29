Rizwan Babar

BJHT Logo

Rizwan Babar
Rizwan Babar
  • Save
BJHT Logo hand logo hand therapy hand animation typography logo kinetic typography flat design outro intro screen ae typography motion animation 2d animation logo animation animation animated logo after effects animation animated gif
Download color palette

Another Hand Therapy Client from Australia Need Intro and outro for their videos.
I made this for them and they like it.
Hope you guys will also like this animation.

Rizwan Babar
Rizwan Babar

More by Rizwan Babar

View profile
    • Like