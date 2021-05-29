Magazine Template | BLCK

💟💟 Download Link 💟 💟

🧿✅ Get UNLIMITED Templates! ✅🧿



A modern & super stylish InDesign Magazine Template for your articles, photography or anything else you want to share. This template has an emphasis on food & lifestyle related content. But hey, you don't have to be a foodie to use this layout for your completely individual purposes. Promote any business with this convenient, well organized and extensive layout.