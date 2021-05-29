Amit Saswari

SWASTH GENIE - Logo Design

Amit Saswari
Amit Saswari
SWASTH GENIE - Logo Design minimal icon vector typography logo illustration graphic branding brand design
SWASTH GENIE is a well-reputed business firm that provides medical services such as ambulance, Medicine, and more related to medical induatry.

Stay tuned for more shots on this exciting project!

Enjoy your weekend :)

Cheers!

SWASTH GENIE - Logo Design
By Amit Saswari
Posted on May 29, 2021
Amit Saswari
Amit Saswari

