Magazine Template | Aurora

A modern & super stylish InDesign Magazine Template for your articles, photography or anything else you want to share. This template has an emphasis on food & lifestyle related content. But hey, you don't have to be a foodie to use this layout for your completely individual purposes. Promote any business with this convenient, well organized and extensive layout.