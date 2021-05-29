Erfan

Common Goal - charity icon series

Common Goal - charity icon series branding donate charity illustration iconography icon set
Common Goal was created to unite the world of professional football behind a shared commitment to give back. The challenge was to develop a brand identity worth being part of by elite athletes and a donation-website that makes ordinary football fans want to contribute as well.

Posted on May 29, 2021
German UX Lead with 10+ years in Product & Branding
