Filip Felbar

Klasik Series - Web Gallery Exploration 2

Klasik Series - Web Gallery Exploration 2 editorial design modern whitespace gallery poster typography adobe xd web minimalist digital design exploration editorial
Klasik Series - Web Gallery Exploration 2 editorial design modern whitespace gallery poster typography adobe xd web minimalist digital design exploration editorial
Further exploration for the Klasik Series gallery project. Mobile version now.

One thing I found the layout lacking, was a slightly more stylish typographic treatment for the numbers and poster titles. Therefore, I'm trying out "Migra" by Pangram Pangram for this one.

Let me know what you think!

