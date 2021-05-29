DIVE app design #2

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
I'm happy to finally introduce my first app project – the DIVE app that serves as an extraordinary dive log. The idea behind the project was not only to enable noting down basic information, as in any other dive log but to let the divers memorize animal encounters and learn more about marine species.
To find out more about this project check the 👉 Behance case study
I'm happy to hear some feedback about my first shot 💙 Thanks a lot in advance!