The cliff (watercolor on 30,5 x 23 cm & 300 gsm paper, margins included)

Behind the new leaves which have just come out, what a spectacular spring view from the confines of the Parc du Bois de Coulonge! Saint-Michel cove, under a cloud, was completely immersed into shadow; I was attracted by the variety of colors and textures of this serene landscape alternating shadow and light, from the imposing cliff taking on a purplish hue, to the blues and greens of the background. The effect of depth is enhanced by the composition and use of several watercolor techniques.