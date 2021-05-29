🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
The cliff (watercolor on 30,5 x 23 cm & 300 gsm paper, margins included)
Behind the new leaves which have just come out, what a spectacular spring view from the confines of the Parc du Bois de Coulonge! Saint-Michel cove, under a cloud, was completely immersed into shadow; I was attracted by the variety of colors and textures of this serene landscape alternating shadow and light, from the imposing cliff taking on a purplish hue, to the blues and greens of the background. The effect of depth is enhanced by the composition and use of several watercolor techniques.