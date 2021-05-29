Air issues.1

Segun "Smute" Akin

Hello Dribbblers 👋🏼
I saw this challenge on Twitter #gridpractice and decided to jump on it the best way i know how. By making a statement.
Did a concept design on a magazine series focused on "What is really happening" in and around Nigeria.
Been a while i designed for Fun

Posted on May 29, 2021
