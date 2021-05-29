Shough Shariar

Mobile app design

Hi everyone,
Here is a little shot of my design and it is a rent base website. And it provides so many facilities about delivery and every food product you get in this app.
I design 5 pages
1.Log in
2.Sign in
3.Add to cart
4.Check out
5.Payment
I hope you guys like my concepts and design, If you have any idea feedback about my design please leave a comment for me I will always appreciate it.
If you like my design just press (L).
If you have any project and you need a designer you can knock me I am available for work,
Fiverr: https://www.fiverr.com/shoughshariar
Thank you.

