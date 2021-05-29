Sourim Pal

Dove with Musical Note Logo (with golden Circle)

This is a simple gradient logo made with a dove and music note.
Dove is the holy bird of Christianity and this logo is made for a Christian gospel music band.
This logo is completely made with golden circles.

Color Psychology:
Blue- Royal, Authentic
Yellow- Friendly
Orange- Enthusiastic

