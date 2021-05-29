Dove with Musical Note Logo (with golden Circle)

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
This is a simple gradient logo made with a dove and music note.
Dove is the holy bird of Christianity and this logo is made for a Christian gospel music band.
This logo is completely made with golden circles.
Color Psychology:
Blue- Royal, Authentic
Yellow- Friendly
Orange- Enthusiastic