Sevginur Ak

Encouragement Program Dashboard

Sevginur Ak
Sevginur Ak
  • Save
Encouragement Program Dashboard achievement encouragement spacedchallenge spaceship spaceman planet earth planets planet galaxies galactic galaxy inspiration space insurance company insurance app insurtech insurance ui illustration design
Download color palette

Hey!
It's an encouragement program dashboard for insurance agents in space theme.

Sevginur Ak
Sevginur Ak

More by Sevginur Ak

View profile
    • Like