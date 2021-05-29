Istem Yildiran

🏆 Puzzle | Mobile App for Budget Management

I'd like to share our budget management app Puzzle with you! After an intense and also enjoyable 3 days, we won The Best MVP Prize at Vakıfbank's Hackathon 🎊

