🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hi everyone,
Here I am coming with my new design concept and it is a redesign project for my clients, It is a painter's website where they sell diamond painting and painting elements.
I redesign this website for one of my clients. So if you have any suggestions about my design please share them and leave feedback for me that will really helpful for me.
And if you like my concept please like my design and follow more new content.
IF you have any project and You need a UI/Ux designer you can knock me, I am available for work.
Fiverr: https://www.fiverr.com/shoughshariar
Thank you.