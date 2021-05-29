Yuriy Korshunov

Royal Loyal logo

Yuriy Korshunov
Yuriy Korshunov
  • Save
Royal Loyal logo crown vector adobe illustrator icon mark logo design branding logotype logo loyalty royal
Download color palette

Logo for a customer loyalty improvement service

Yuriy Korshunov
Yuriy Korshunov

More by Yuriy Korshunov

View profile
    • Like