🏆 Puzzle | Landing Page

Puzzle was designed in 3 days by 4 UX Designers as a part of Hack to the Future Hackathon organized by Vakıfbank and we won The Best MVP Prize 🏆

For the concept of 'Shaping the Future of Digital Finance', we found out the problems that shaped our project by conducting research including an online survey and a literature review. Afterward, we designed Puzzle by coming up with solutions to current financial problems that we gathered during our research.

