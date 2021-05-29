MiniBooster webpage

Ana Neto

Design and improve the website for a better understanding of the products functionality and options for the customer.
Adobe illustrator and Adobe Indesign were used for iconography and illustrations and UX/UI methodologies for improved customer experience has customer journey.

Posted on May 29, 2021
