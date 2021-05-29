Sevginur Ak

Puzzle Beginner User Screens

bank app budget planning budget app financial services financial app banking app fintech wallet app finance app digital wallet
Puzzle was designed in 3 days by 4 UX designer as a part of Hack to the Future Hackathon organized by Vakıfbank which is the third-largest state bank in Turkey.

For the concept of 'Shaping the Future of Digital Finance', we found out problems that will shape our project by conducting research including an online survey and a literature review. Afterward, we designed Puzzle coming up with solutions to current financial problems we gathered during our research.

