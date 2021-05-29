Ana Neto

App for preventing falls in elderlies

Ana Neto
Ana Neto
  • Save
App for preventing falls in elderlies wireframes icons ui design
Download color palette

Development of an app that can help the physio therapist and the patients to improve not only their physical condition but also their social life. Manuxa were developing the project together with my team.
Project developed in Axure. UX/UI methodologies were applied as personas, interviews, design thinking.

View all tags
Posted on May 29, 2021
Ana Neto
Ana Neto

More by Ana Neto

View profile
    • Like