Puzzle Finance App

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hello!
Puzzle was designed in 3 days by 4 UX designer as a part of Hack to the Future Hackathon organized by Vakıfbank which is the third-largest state bank in Turkey.
For the concept of 'Shaping the Future of Digital Finance', we found out problems that will shape our project by conducting research including an online survey and a literature review. Afterward, we designed Puzzle coming up with solutions to current financial problems we gathered during our research.