Modernismo. Letter 2 ***36Days of Type 2021

Modernismo. Letter 2 ***36Days of Type 2021 3d art colors typeface 3dfont 3dillustration 3dtypo 3d artist type 3d 3dtype
Type Modernismo is an illustrated typeface built and created modularly. Represented through 3D illustration, conceived for its future functionality and use in graphic projects that require a high typographic presence. Its concept evokes the modernist movement in architecture, with much avant-garde of the 21st century. The contrast between curves and lines make a dynamic visual game achieved through modular repetition.

Posted on May 29, 2021
