Sara Brownsword

Octo Friends #19 - Eve Lyn & Mewl

Sara Brownsword
Sara Brownsword
  • Save
Octo Friends #19 - Eve Lyn & Mewl cover art design procreate illustration
Download color palette

A strong rooted tree with it's gracefull movement is the cover to this music set created by the rooted and gentle couple Eve Lyn & Mewa.

Music set on: https://soundcloud.com/octorecords/210401-mix-eve-lyn-mewa

View all tags
Posted on May 29, 2021
Sara Brownsword
Sara Brownsword

More by Sara Brownsword

View profile
    • Like