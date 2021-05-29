Ana Neto

Play DXTR

indesign wireframes figmadesign ux ui storyboard illustrator illustration design
Creation of a gaming app to develop children’s skills. Project made in collaboration with a cross-disciplinary team and with the stakeholder International School in Odence.
Programs used Adobe Illustrator, Adobe InDesign for the creation of the characters and background and Figma for the mobile app. UX/UI methodologies were applied as user research and usability testing.

