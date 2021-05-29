Anushka Mukherjee

Banana Skating

Banana Skating creative doodle illustration design
While looking at the picture of the banana I suddenly thought about how it would feel to skate on it. So, I took the picture and drew the boy with his favourite skateboard.

Posted on May 29, 2021
