Kevin Dunlevy

Joe Fix Its

Kevin Dunlevy
Kevin Dunlevy
  • Save
Joe Fix Its typography design branding
Download color palette

My family's bicycle shop, called Joe Fix Its, is celebrating its 75th anniversary this year. I redesigned the logo to commemorate the occasion, simply replacing the "TS" in the logo with "75." The top image of a boneshaker (penny farthing) and three lines are nods to earlier logos the store has had over the years.

View all tags
Posted on May 29, 2021
Kevin Dunlevy
Kevin Dunlevy

More by Kevin Dunlevy

View profile
    • Like