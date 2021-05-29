Kevin Dunlevy

Campfire

Campfire
This is a logo for a next-generation campground operating company. The name evokes community - everyone loves a campfire. The muted colors (not typically associated with a campfire), tent silhouette and minimalist typeface evoke a new, more modern campground experience.

Posted on May 29, 2021
