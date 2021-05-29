Beauty logo

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
The Company's name is " BEATIFIQ VISION ". It's a natural beauty company in the USA. Very lovely client. I did the with the 2 initial latter B+V with the demand of Client. The client loved it very much. If you want to see the more color variation. you can go Below 👇
👌 https://rb.gy/u69afs 👌
If you need this type of #logo #Branding #Corporate #Identity order Below 👇
👌 https://rb.gy/m1ddsn 👌
And please don't forget to leave your comments.
🙏 Thanks 🙏