Yurii

Card Top Up

Yurii
Yurii
Hire Me
  • Save
Card Top Up dashboard app mobile design mobile app design tether bitcoin wallet crypto trading crypto exchange crypto currency crypto wallet stablecoin usdt ui ux
Download color palette

Hi guys
new design screens for Crypton mobile app.
Dark theme. A few screens flow Card top-up.
Welcome ❤️!

If you want to order the same cool design for your product or want to say hello bro, email me
eltcov@gmail.com

Yurii
Yurii
Product designer, simple solutions to complex problems
Hire Me

More by Yurii

View profile
    • Like