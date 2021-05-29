AK Design

Nike Logo Vintage redesign

Nike Logo Vintage redesign typography ux ui vector fashion branding awesome simple logo design
I decide to redesign NIKE logo in Vintage style and keep it simple as usually this logo being used.

Redesign a famous logo in a retro or vintage style.
Posted on May 29, 2021
