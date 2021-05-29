mekkie

Weekly Warm-Up | Retro Slack logo

mekkie
mekkie
  • Save
Weekly Warm-Up | Retro Slack logo logomark retro design retro minimal icon slack app slack playoff retro logo ui logo saas branding vector dribbbleweeklywarmup lineart weekly challenge weekly warm-up design illustration
Download color palette

Always exciting when I manage to finish these warm-ups in under an hour

32872f38df2cd3933821bae126947c7d
Rebound of
Redesign a famous logo in a retro or vintage style.
By Dribbble
mekkie
mekkie

More by mekkie

View profile
    • Like