caffè Fresco

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hey Everyone! 🍸
Summer is right around the corner where I live ☀️ and this week while consuming all available icy drinks in the house I also felt the need to design an interface refreshing and cool to look at.
This is a cafe called Fresco which means Fresh in Italian and the goal here was to visually represent this meaning.
Hope you like it 🤞