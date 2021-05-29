Reyhane Khodaie
Reyhane Khodaie for Dexign Studio
caffè Fresco food cocktail cafeteria icecream xd cafe drink app mobile ui design
Hey Everyone! 🍸

Summer is right around the corner where I live ☀️ and this week while consuming all available icy drinks in the house I also felt the need to design an interface refreshing and cool to look at.
This is a cafe called Fresco which means Fresh in Italian and the goal here was to visually represent this meaning.

Hope you like it 🤞

Posted on May 29, 2021
