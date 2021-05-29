Achuthan T N

Valluvar kottam, Pride of Chennai.

Achuthan T N
Achuthan T N
  • Save
Valluvar kottam, Pride of Chennai. monument museum concept india chennai architecture sculpture historic minimal vector illustration flat design illustrator art
Download color palette

Valluvar Kottam is a monument in Chennai, dedicated to the classical Tamil poet philosopher Valluvar.

Achuthan T N
Achuthan T N

More by Achuthan T N

View profile
    • Like