Altitude Coffee Co

This design is for a coffee company, and the goal is to have a storefront, where they will curate a collection of fine coffees from around the globe; after all, different varietals are roasted at different altitudes. So as you see my friends I tried to create a combination between coffee and a mountain, specialy "Mt Rainier mountain".

What do you think guys about this logo ? feel free in comments my friends 😉

For inquiries :

www.omega-pixel.com

service@omega-pixel.com