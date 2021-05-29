Omega-Pixel

Altitude Coffee Co

Altitude Coffee Co vintage logo combination mark combination logo mountain logo altitude coffee bean coffee company coffeeshop logodesign logodesigns brandidentity illustration logo logos vector creative branding logodesigner designer art
This design is for a coffee company, and the goal is to have a storefront, where they will curate a collection of fine coffees from around the globe; after all, different varietals are roasted at different altitudes. So as you see my friends I tried to create a combination between coffee and a mountain, specialy "Mt Rainier mountain".
What do you think guys about this logo ? feel free in comments my friends 😉
For inquiries :
www.omega-pixel.com
service@omega-pixel.com

