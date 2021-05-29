Chinonso Onyekonwu

MUSIC DESKTOP APP DESIGN

MUSIC DESKTOP APP DESIGN ui app design
A design of a desktop music app I named HITS.. with the headset over the "I" as the logo.
Actually cool for me working on my first desktop design.
Posted on May 29, 2021
