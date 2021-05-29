Manasi Jagtap

Clothing App - Find perfect Cloths

Manasi Jagtap
Manasi Jagtap
  • Save
Clothing App - Find perfect Cloths clothing eccomerce ecommerce app uiux design uiux designer vector typography icon uidesign app design ui ux design app
Download color palette

Hello Everyone!
Here's a snippet of a clothing app where user can take a picture of the cloth they want to find. Click on the camera icon to upload an image or take a photo.
App will easily identify all the objects in the frame and shows where they can be purchase and for how much.
_

Let me know what you think!
If you like, hit the like button.
Happy to read your comment.

_

Manasi Jagtap
Manasi Jagtap

More by Manasi Jagtap

View profile
    • Like