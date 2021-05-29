SARS-CoV-2 Travel Certificate

Summer is coming (just like Jon Snow said), and with it, the increase of travelers through Europe. 🏄🌴

Governments want to implement the use of a digital certificate with all our information about the vaccination, and before that happens, I wanted to imagine how that certificate would look like, because everyone knows that governments are usually not very good when it comes to design and develop a good user experience.

And you, how do you think the design of the covid certificate will be? I am open to receive feedback and new ideas!