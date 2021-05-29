Jesús Cano | Product (UX/UI) Designer

SARS-CoV-2 Travel Certificate

Jesús Cano | Product (UX/UI) Designer
Jesús Cano | Product (UX/UI) Designer
  • Save
SARS-CoV-2 Travel Certificate ux ui minimalism monochrome flat mobile covid travel ux ui minimal app design
Download color palette

Summer is coming (just like Jon Snow said), and with it, the increase of travelers through Europe. 🏄🌴

Governments want to implement the use of a digital certificate with all our information about the vaccination, and before that happens, I wanted to imagine how that certificate would look like, because everyone knows that governments are usually not very good when it comes to design and develop a good user experience.

And you, how do you think the design of the covid certificate will be? I am open to receive feedback and new ideas!

View all tags
Posted on May 29, 2021
Jesús Cano | Product (UX/UI) Designer
Jesús Cano | Product (UX/UI) Designer
Like