SARS-CoV-2 Travel Certificate

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Summer is coming (just like Jon Snow said), and with it, the increase of travelers through Europe. 🏄🌴
Governments want to implement the use of a digital certificate with all our information about the vaccination, and before that happens, I wanted to imagine how that certificate would look like, because everyone knows that governments are usually not very good when it comes to design and develop a good user experience.
And you, how do you think the design of the covid certificate will be? I am open to receive feedback and new ideas!