Ana Sugar

Groove - Lettering 3D

Ana Sugar
Ana Sugar
  • Save
Groove - Lettering 3D illustration c4dart 3dilustration dj 3d text 3dword letter 3d modeling music 3dtext 3dtype 36daysoftype 3d art cinema4d lettering 3d
Download color palette

When I'm in my groove there is no thinking. Everything just happens.
-- Ozzie Smith

One of my favorite things: feeling the music.
Experiment with 3D lettering

Cinema4D
💙 https://www.instagram.com/anasugarwork/

Ana Sugar
Ana Sugar

More by Ana Sugar

View profile
    • Like